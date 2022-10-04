comScore

Wunderman Thomspon appoints Preeya Vyas as its first global chief experience officer

Prior to this, Vyas was the chief strategy and innovation officer at DeVito/Verdi.

Oct 4, 2022
Preeya Vyas, global chief experience officer, Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson has roped in Preeya Vyas first global chief experience officer. She will lead and orchestrate the network’s CX practice. In her most recent role as chief strategy and innovation officer at DeVito/Verdi, she built a practice ground up focused on digital platform development.

Vyas will be based out of Wunderman Thompson’s North America office but will closely work across the global network’s strategic, creative, technology and data leadership team to help design and deliver the experiences, products and services that will drive growth for clients.

Commenting on the development, Neil Dawson, global CSO of Wunderman Thompson, says, “Demand for best-in-class CX has increased as the most successful brands are the brands that deliver connected, human-centered design and inspiring experiences across the customer journey. Preeya is a CX evangelist with a passion for developing great experiences, challenging existing ones, and inspiring the future for brands."

Vyas’ career spans over two decades lived at the intersection and the innovation edge of ideas, creativity, communication, product strategy and design, technology, media, and data. Vyas also served as chief experience officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, New York. There she worked to reinvent Saatchi’s offerings by developing proprietary products; bringing innovation to new and existing clients; building teams that can create and work across all disciplines; embedding experience and behavior principles into the Saatchi & Saatchi strategic work process; raising the bar of the creative output. There she also landed and cultivated new client relationships in the end-to-end platform creation space.

Talking about her new role, Vyas says, “I look forward to working with the world class talent at Wunderman Thompson to understand and create solutions to meetthe consumer challenges of the future. Customer experience must be built around people, where how they feel naturally meets how they behave, while also architecting new and potentially game changing behaviors.”

“Preeya is the perfect leader to unite Wunderman Thompson’s unparalleled capabilities across data, technology, and creativity into inspiring brand experiences across touchpoints. She brings people together and orchestrates imaginative solutions laser-focused on helping clients grow. Her experience across industries, clients and teams have earned her a loyal following of fans that is sure to continue in her new role here,” adds Audrey Melofchik, CEO, Wunderman Thompson North America.


First Published on Oct 4, 2022 1:49 PM

