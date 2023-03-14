comScore

Wunderman Thompson South Asia promotes Raji Ramaswamy and Joy Chauhan

Raji Ramaswamy is the new chief growth officer and Joy Chauhan is the new chief client officer of Wunderman Thompson South Asia. Both will maintain their current responsibilities.

Mar 14, 2023
Raji Ramaswamy and Joy Chauhan will assume their new roles commencing March. Both will continue to report to Shams Jasani.

Wunderman Thompson South Asia has promoted Raji Ramaswamy to chief growth officer and Joy Chauhan to chief client officer. They will continue to maintain their current responsibilities. Their new roles will see them lead strategic growth for the group with a focus on new business and key clients across the region, including oversight of client retention and business development, nurturing the teams of talent, and playing cross-agency roles in driving strategic growth initiatives like the development of new client services and capabilities.

With over 25 years in marketing and brand management, Ramaswamy currently serves as CEO of Wunderman Thompson India’s group company Contract India. Chauhan heads the Delhi office and is responsible for the growth of the agency’s brands, people and its business.

Commenting on the new appointments, Shams Jasani, CEO at Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said, “Raji and Joy’s appointments come at a time when we can drive positive impact for our clients and their businesses, delivering transformational work that builds on Wunderman Thompson South Asia’s capabilities in creative, data, tech, and commerce. Both are leaders with a proven track record of providing positive business solutions for clients and teams and demonstrating their ability to develop teams and business operations that fuel growth. With India as one of our fastest-growing markets, and being uniquely poised to provide integrated solutions to our clients, we are on an ambitious growth trajectory with Raji and Joy as enablers to chart the best course for the next growth phase.”

The duo will assume their new roles commencing March. Both will continue to report to Shams Jasani.


