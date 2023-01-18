WPP's Hogarth India appoints Karthik Nagarajan as CEO

Hogarth, one of leading creative production agencies and the fastest-growing WPP company, is has appointed Karthik Nagarajan as the new CEO of its Indian operations. In this role, he will report to Mark Wong, Hogarth's APAC CEO.

Nagarajan brings a wealth of experience in the content and advertising industry to the role, having previously held leadership positions at GroupM India, Wavemaker India, and Nielsen. He held different roles at GroupM, including setting up its social media practice and its digital insights practice. Before joining GroupM, Nagarajan was the head of Nielsen’s online division and the country head of NM Incite, a JV between Nielsen and Mckinsey. Most recently, he served as the head of GroupM's branded content and Wavemaker India's chief content officer.

"India is one of our most important markets for growth globally, and we are happy to have a seasoned leader like Karthik take on the leadership role," said Mark Wong, Hogarth APAC CEO. "Karthik has proven leadership across technology, insights and content, and is ideal to take the Hogarth story forward."

“The business of content is at an inflection point, and it is an extraordinary time to be a part of this industry," said Nagarajan. "Hogarth is a global leader and the fastest growing WPP company. It is charting a futuristic roadmap for content that is at the confluence of creativity, technology, data, and production. I am extremely excited to be a part of this team and help lead it to the next level of growth," he added.