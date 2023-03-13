comScore

WPL's Mumbai Indians principal sponsor Lotus Herbals launches new DVC campaign

The new DVC by Lotus Herbals for WPL, addresses the inevitable fear factor that women experience when stepping out in the harsh sun.

By  Storyboard18Mar 13, 2023 2:15 PM
The Lotus Herbals WPL DVC will appear on OTT, digital and social media platforms.

India’s leading natural beauty care company Lotus Herbals, the principal sponsor for the Mumbai Indians team, for the First Edition of the Women’s Premier League, unleashes a sporty DVC focusing on sun protection. Featuring Mumbai Indian women cricketers, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia and Natalie Sciver, the high-Voltage Digital Video Campaign will run across social media and OTT platforms. As the campaign caters to the younger population the look, feel and tonality of the DVC is sporty, stylish and colorful.

The new DVC addresses the inevitable fear factor that women experience when stepping out in the harsh sun. The film begins with the women cricketers sitting at the cricket grounds fearing playing in the harsh sun and being tempted to delay their practice session to the evening. While they are discussing their dilemma, in walks their captain Harmanpreet Kaur, with a solution to their problem. She rests their fears emphasizing that the Safe Sun Sports sunscreen is the perfect remedy to beat the tan, sunburn and other sun induced skin damage and also assures them that it is sweat resistant. Now there is a change in the mood! The players bond and gear up to practice in the scorching sun. This brand film captures the bonding between the players and it’s extremely relatable to a youthful GenZ audience by communicating the solution to sun protection in a crisp, effective and seamless manner.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, says, “We are proud to be the principal sponsor for the Mumbai Indians WPL team and support the talented women cricketers who are breaking boundaries in sports. Our brand values combined with the prowess of these women cricketers resonates strongly with our loyal consumers in India and overseas markets. Our new campaign on Sun protection focuses on India’s first sports sunscreen which is specifically designed to provide the ultimate sun protection under extreme conditions. As the market leader in the sun protection category, we continue to innovate and bring cutting-edge products that are scientifically researched and crafted with natural actives.”

The Lotus Herbals WPL DVC will appear on OTT, digital and social media platforms. With a widespread media plan, the brand will run the DVC, on top-performing OTT platforms, Mega properties and leading shows. To spread awareness on Lotus Herbals association with Mumbai Indians and the Women’s Premier League, the campaign will be showcased on all social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. In addition, Lotus Herbals will promote the brand through various branding opportunities across stadiums thereby, creating maximum visibility, reach and engagement.


