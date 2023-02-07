Wingreens’ Pawan Sarda joins House of Abhinandan Lodha as chief growth officer

Pawan Sarda, who served as the group chief marketing officer and the head of D2C at homegrown foods company Wingreens has moved on from his role. As per media reports, he is headed to the House of Abhinandan Lodha where he will serve as a chief growth officer.

Armed with experience of more than two decades, Sarda has worked across Pantaloon Retail India, Future Group, and TATA Housing and Development Company.

During his stint at Wingreen Worlds, Sarda built a strong omni-channel distribution strategy and drove D2C and online platforms. Prior to joining Wingreen Worlds, at Future Group India, he launched and drove Big Bazaar, drove Omni channel marketing and commerce for the retail chain company etc.