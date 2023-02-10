Wiggles promotes Prashant Kohli to chief marketing officer

Pet care brand Wiggles has promoted Prashant Kohli as chief marketing officer. Both Kohli and the company posted about this development on LinkedIn. Kohli was earlier the company’s vice president of brand strategy. He joined the company in April 2022.

In his new role as CMO, he will lead the company’s overall marketing initiatives and drive consumer engagement. It is under his guidance that Wiggles underwent a rebranding and took on its ‘Lovemark’ identity. Kohli brings over 13 years of experience to Wiggles and has a sharp skill set spanning across brand and customer experience, community building, integrated media communications and design thinking. Prior to Wiggles, Kohli served at Glitch where he was a part of the leadership team. He has also helped brands like Apple Inc., LinkedIn, HUL, Facebook, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Uber amongst others in solving a number of business challenges.

Commenting on the development, Anushka Iyer, founder and CEO, Wiggles, said, "We founded Wiggles with love, empathy and deep understanding. The last few years have been a testament to our commitment towards pets and animals. At this stage, we are looking at progressive, compassionate & result oriented leaders to drive growth for the organization. Prashant & Pushkaraj have been key pillars over the last year for us, and I am confident that they will help chart the best course for the next growth phase for Wiggles. Their experience, passion and dedication towards both animals & people make them excellent leaders for our brand.”

Talking about his promotion, Kohli said, “As a challenger brand in the pet care industry, Wiggles has achieved significant milestones and has successfully created a space for itself in a market that was dominated by legacy players. Over the last one year, we have expanded our product portfolio, entered strategic categories, and have set the foundations for solving some of the most wicked problems in pet-care. I look forward to driving meaningful innovations, and industry defining strategies to cement the brand position, and more importantly to create an ecosystem that genuinely impacts the lives of pets & community animals, positively.”