comScore

Brand Makers

Wavemaker India hires George Kovoor as chief creative officer

Kovoor joins Wavemaker after his eight-year-long stint with Ogilvy where he was digital lead – Mumbai and South operations.

By  Storyboard18Feb 2, 2023 6:50 PM
Wavemaker India hires George Kovoor as chief creative officer
George Kovoor is an accomplished creative leader with three decades of experience in digital, social, tech, and mainline advertising. Over the years he has led creative teams across advertising agencies like Lintas, FCB, Digitas LBi and Ogilvy among others.

GroupM'S Wavemaker India has appointed George Kovoor as the chief creative officer. Kovoor will report to Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker, and will be based out of Bangalore. Kovoor joins Wavemaker after his eight-year-long stint with Ogilvy where he was Digital Lead – Mumbai and South operations.

Commenting on the appointment, Gupte said, “We are witnessing an exciting phase of transformation in the media industry where traditional methods are challenged at every step. Data, Content and Technology have always been the three key pillars at Wavemaker and we have all experienced the magic when these three ingredients are used in the right proportion. In his previous roles, George has played an instrumental role in integrating mainline and digital creative teams. He enjoys an incredible reputation in the creative industry for his impressive work which has been recognised at local and global platforms. With George coming in as the Chief Creative Officer, I am quite confident about taking our creative offerings a notch higher.”

Kovoor is an accomplished creative leader with three decades of experience in digital, social, tech, and mainline advertising. Over the years he has led creative teams across advertising agencies like Lintas, FCB, Digitas LBi and Ogilvy among others. His work has been recognised in numerous international and domestic award shows, and he has served on several award juries.

Talking about his new role, Kovoor said, “I am actually struggling to put into words exactly how excited I am with my new role. It gives me the opportunity to join a team of digital experts who have been shaping customer experiences while creating ideas that are driven by both data and technology . In the last few years Wavemaker has created content that is both disruptive and award winning. I am very excited by Wavemaker’s vision of the future and hope to contribute significantly in turning the vision into reality.”

Kovoor has spent the last 8 years at Ogilvy, during this time he has helped shape the digital teams in Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bangalore. In addition to his professional accomplishments, George is a faculty member at the Miami Ad School in Bangalore, where he shares his knowledge and expertise with the next generation of advertising professionals. He also has a passion for movies, sports, and gaming.


Tags
First Published on Feb 2, 2023 6:50 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Zoo Media’s FoxyMoron appoints Vivek Das as chief executive officer

Zoo Media’s FoxyMoron appoints Vivek Das as chief executive officer

Brand Makers

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Hindol Purkayastha as business head and executive vice-president

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Hindol Purkayastha as business head and executive vice-president

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Manu Kumar Jain quits Xiaomi, Russell Barrett joins TBWA\India; Exec crossings at Wavemaker, Famous, Sideways, mCaffeine and more

CXO Moves: Manu Kumar Jain quits Xiaomi, Russell Barrett joins TBWA\India; Exec crossings at Wavemaker, Famous, Sideways, mCaffeine and more

Brand Makers

Britannia’s CMO Amit Doshi: Think like digital natives, don't bifurcate consumers between ‘digital’ and ‘non-digital’

Britannia’s CMO Amit Doshi: Think like digital natives, don't bifurcate consumers between ‘digital’ and ‘non-digital’

Brand Makers

Russell Barrett joins TBWA/India as chief creative experience officer

Russell Barrett joins TBWA/India as chief creative experience officer

Brand Makers

Budget 2023: FM announces reduction in customs duty; smartphones, TV sets to get cheaper

Budget 2023: FM announces reduction in customs duty; smartphones, TV sets to get cheaper

Brand Makers

Anupam Mittal: Founder, Shark, reel superhero, King of Bling, influencer, creator

Anupam Mittal: Founder, Shark, reel superhero, King of Bling, influencer, creator