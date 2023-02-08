comScore

Volvo Car India onboards Dipankar Mukherjee as head of marketing and PR

Dipankar Mukherjee replaces Amit Jain, who last year had moved within Volvo Cars to a regional role.

By  Storyboard18Feb 8, 2023 1:40 PM
Prior to this, Dipankar Mukherjee has worked with companies like Samsung Electronics, AB InBev, DishTV, Ola Foodpanda, Ola Electric Mobility, and Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Volvo Car India has appointed Dipankar Mukherjee as the head of marketing and public relations. He steps into the shoes of Amit Jain who had moved within the company to a regional role in 2022.

Mukherjee has over two decades of brand and digital marketing experience across a wide spectrum of business verticals. Prior to this, he worked with companies Samsung Electronics, AB InBev, DishTV, Ola Foodpanda, Ola Electric Mobility, Molson Coors Beverage Company and Inbrew Beverages.

Jyoti Malhotra, managing director, Volvo Car India, said, “I am pleased to welcome Dipankar to Volvo Car India. Dipankar brings with him a wealth of experience across verticals which will add value to the company. His vast experience gives us new insights into a wider cross-section of customers, including high-net-worth individuals, as we continue to grow the India market and consolidate company position in the luxury EV segment” said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Mukherjee stated, “I am both delighted and proud to be associated with Volvo Car India. This is an exciting and challenging opportunity as we stand on the cusp of a major industry transition to EVs. I look forward to working with the team.”

Mukherjee holds a diploma in marketing and information technology from Indian Institute of Modern Management.


First Published on Feb 8, 2023 1:40 PM

