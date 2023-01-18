comScore

Vikram Bahl joins United Breweries as its new CMO

Vikram Bahl was global brand vice-president, Nutrition at Unilever before joining United Breweries as CMO.

By  Storyboard18Jan 18, 2023 10:57 AM
He had stints at GSK Consumer Healthcare India where he was EVP-Marketing and at the Kellogg Company, where he spent almost a decade. (Image courtesy: LinkedIn)

Former Unilever executive Vikram Bahl has been appointed the chief marketing officer at United Breweries (A HEINEKEN Group Company. Bahl has almost three decades of experience and in-depth knowledge working across various FMCG brands.

In his last role, he was the global brand vice-president, Nutrition at Unilever. He had stints at GSK Consumer Healthcare India where he was EVP-Marketing and at the Kellogg Company, where he spent almost a decade.

Bahl is a strategic leader with a track record of building brands and businesses in leading FMCG companies - P&G, Kellogg, GSK & Unilever in geographies across Asia, Europe and the US, with deep functional competency from insight to execution and across brand and innovation.


First Published on Jan 18, 2023 10:36 AM

