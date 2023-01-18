Vikram Bahl joins United Breweries as its new CMO

Former Unilever executive Vikram Bahl has been appointed the chief marketing officer at United Breweries (A HEINEKEN Group Company. Bahl has almost three decades of experience and in-depth knowledge working across various FMCG brands.
In his last role, he was the global brand vice-president, Nutrition at Unilever. He had stints at GSK Consumer Healthcare India where he was EVP-Marketing and at the Kellogg Company, where he spent almost a decade.
Bahl is a strategic leader with a track record of building brands and businesses in leading FMCG companies - P&G, Kellogg, GSK & Unilever in geographies across Asia, Europe and the US, with deep functional competency from insight to execution and across brand and innovation.