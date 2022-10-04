Varun Duggirala, Rohit Raj, co-founders of The Glitch, quit to start own ventures

Founders of VMLY&R network’s digital-first creative agency, The Glitch, Varun Duggirala and Rohit Raj are moving on. Both Duggirala and Raj have confirmed the news to Storyboard18. Duggirala and Raj set up The Glitch in 2010. Currently, The Glitch is one of the leading, digitally-led creative agencies in India, with over 300 digital strategists, technologists, content creators and planners on-board. The agency was acquired by WPP, world’s largest advertising network, in 2018. In 2020, the agency joined forces with global experience agency VMLY&R, which is also a part of WPP. The agency works closely with brands like Netflix, Hindustan Unilever, LinkedIn, Lenovo, Diageo, Microsoft, Triller, among others.

Currently, Duggirala is working on a slow-growth project. He tells Storyboard18, “After 14 years of being a hands on entrepreneur, I’m stepping back from a life driven by work and moving towards a life driven by curiosity and slow-growth. Through my content and its ecosystem I’ll be working to add value to my audience (especially working professionals) by using my experience and knowledge to help them find balance and clarity in their lives to tap into their innate curiosity. More to come in the next few months as I take my time solidifying how I can make real impact.” Duggirala is a content creator too, and is the host of the popular podcast "Advertising is dead - It’s all business now."

On the other hand, Raj is setting up a fintech startup. He tells Storyboard18 that he has been speaking to several fintech brands to understand their problem. Raj plans to set up a venture that will help these startups fuel their next phase of growth. He also co-founded Chtrbox in 2015, which is technology platform to link brands with suitable content creators and to fuel creative economy. In 2021, it was acquired by QYOU media network.