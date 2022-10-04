comScore

Brand Makers

Varun Duggirala, Rohit Raj, co-founders of The Glitch, quit to start own ventures

Varun Duggirala is working on a slow-growth project; Rohit Raj plans to set up a fintech startup after quitting the WPP-owned The Glitch.

By  Priyanka Nair & Kashmeera SambamurthyOct 5, 2022 12:51 PM
Varun Duggirala, Rohit Raj, co-founders of The Glitch, quit to start own ventures
Varun Duggirala, Rohit Raj, co-founders of The Glitch

Founders of VMLY&R network’s digital-first creative agency, The Glitch, Varun Duggirala and Rohit Raj are moving on. Both Duggirala and Raj have confirmed the news to Storyboard18. Duggirala and Raj set up The Glitch in 2010. Currently, The Glitch is one of the leading, digitally-led creative agencies in India, with over 300 digital strategists, technologists, content creators and planners on-board. The agency was acquired by WPP, world’s largest advertising network, in 2018. In 2020, the agency joined forces with global experience agency VMLY&R, which is also a part of WPP. The agency works closely with brands like Netflix, Hindustan Unilever, LinkedIn, Lenovo, Diageo, Microsoft, Triller, among others.

Currently, Duggirala is working on a slow-growth project. He tells Storyboard18, “After 14 years of being a hands on entrepreneur, I’m stepping back from a life driven by work and moving towards a life driven by curiosity and slow-growth. Through my content and its ecosystem I’ll be working to add value to my audience (especially working professionals) by using my experience and knowledge to help them find balance and clarity in their lives to tap into their innate curiosity. More to come in the next few months as I take my time solidifying how I can make real impact.” Duggirala is a content creator too, and is the host of the popular podcast "Advertising is dead - It’s all business now."

On the other hand, Raj is setting up a fintech startup. He tells Storyboard18 that he has been speaking to several fintech brands to understand their problem. Raj plans to set up a venture that will help these startups fuel their next phase of growth. He also co-founded Chtrbox in 2015, which is technology platform to link brands with suitable content creators and to fuel creative economy. In 2021, it was acquired by QYOU media network.


Tags
First Published on Oct 4, 2022 3:04 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Benetton India appoints Kaveri Nag as head of marketing

Benetton India appoints Kaveri Nag as head of marketing

Brand Makers

Wakefit's Sleep Internship campaign: How sleeping leads to success

Wakefit's Sleep Internship campaign: How sleeping leads to success

Brand Makers

Varun Duggirala on moving from The Glitch and his creator journey

Varun Duggirala on moving from The Glitch and his creator journey

Brand Makers

Entrepreneurship is not a TikTok trend: Rohit Raj, The Glitch founder

Entrepreneurship is not a TikTok trend: Rohit Raj, The Glitch founder

Brand Makers

Varun Duggirala, Rohit Raj, co-founders of The Glitch, quit to start own ventures

Varun Duggirala, Rohit Raj, co-founders of The Glitch, quit to start own ventures

Brand Makers

Wunderman Thomspon appoints Preeya Vyas as its first global chief experience officer

Wunderman Thomspon appoints Preeya Vyas as its first global chief experience officer

Brand Makers

Ogilvy CEO Devika Bulchandani: ‘When I started in advertising I was one of the few non-White people’

Ogilvy CEO Devika Bulchandani: ‘When I started in advertising I was one of the few non-White people’

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Meta, Havas, Unilever, McDonald's, Zenith, MediaCom, Hero Motocorp

CXO Moves: Meta, Havas, Unilever, McDonald's, Zenith, MediaCom, Hero Motocorp