TVS Motor Company appoints Saurab Kapoor as VP-Marketing, Future Mobility

TVS Motor Company has appointed Saurab Kapoor as vice president, of marketing, and future mobility. He joins the firm from OnePlus India where he served the company as marketing director, category, and brand management. In this role, he spearhead all efforts on product marketing, brand strategy and media management for OnePlus India Region. He was also a member of the country leadership team.

Kapoor took to LinkedIn to post about his new position at TVS Motor Company.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President Marketing - Future Mobility (EV) at TVS Motor Company! Quite excited to contribute my bit to a sustainable world. Looking forward to an electri-c-fying journey ahead,” he writes.

Kapoor is a sales and marketing professional with over sixteen years of experience working with organisations in the consumer durables segment.

Before joining OnePlus, Kapoor spent a decade in Samsung Mobile serving the company in different roles. His last assignment was head - marketing planning & media strategy. He has also worked with Vodafone and communication equipment company Avaya.

It is to be noted that TVS Motor Company is making strides in the electric mobility space in India. In November last year, Amazon India and TVS Motor Company announced a collaboration on electric two and three-wheeler deployment. As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon's last-mile deliveries.