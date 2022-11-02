comScore

Tista Sen bids adieu to Wunderman Thompson India

Sen was the regional creative director and spent 22 years in the agency.

Nov 2, 2022
Tista Sen was the regional creative director and spent 22 years in the agency.

Wunderman Thompson India’s regional creative director Tista Sen has moved on. Sen confirmed the news with Storyboard18. She joined J Walter Thompson, now known as Wunderman Thompson India, in 2001.

Commenting on her exit Sen says, “22 years later I’m moving on to newer opportunities and an exciting tomorrow. I leave an amazing agency and amazing colleagues and the best legacy in advertising I have been privileged to receive.”

She started her career as an ad film marker at Whitelight Production. After assisting on over 60 commercials, she moved to Lowe Lintas as a copywriter and worked on brands such as Johnson's Baby, Stayfree, Cadbury Eclairs, Cadbury 5 Star, Oberoi Hotels, among others. After spending five years there, she moved to Ogilvy and worked closely with brands like Asian Paints, Sunlight, Comfort and Cadbury's Dairy Milk. Sen joined back Lowe Lintas and during that stint she worked on brands like Fair & Lovely and Pepsodent for Unilever.

Her association with J Walter Thompson, now known as Wunderman Thompson India, started in 2001. In 22 years long stint at the agency, she has worked with iconic companies like GlaxoSmithKline, ITC, Unilever, Godrej, and many others.

Sen has been ranked among the 20 most creative people in Asia, and worked on campaigns that have won numerous metals across the world including at Cannes Lions, Clio and Spikes Asia. She is passionate about gender diversity too. Sen is a founding member of The Collective, an initiative solely created for women in the Indian advertising, media, and marketing, to create discussions and possible changes around gender-sensitivity and related issues.


First Published on Nov 2, 2022

