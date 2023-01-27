comScore

Tarun Jha quits Skoda Auto as marketing chief

Tarun Jha, head of marketing at Skoda Auto, has put in his papers, as per reports. Ajay Raghuvanshi, head of sales, has also quit.

By  Storyboard18Jan 27, 2023 12:42 PM
As Head of Marketing at Škoda Auto India, Jha was responsible for brand and product strategy, communications, media, digital, customer experience, retail marketing and events. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Tarun Jha, who served as the head of marketing at Skoda Auto has stepped down from his position. Ajay Raghuvanshi, who was the head of sales, has also decided to move on, as per reports.

During his seven year stint, Jha along with Raghuvanshi helped Skoda Auto to record sales of over 53,721 vehicles in 2022 through the launch of two mainstream models - Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan. This figure is double of sales in 2021.

Jha has experience of more than two decades and has worked across Mudra Communications, Ogilvy & Mather, Videocon Group and Mahindra & Mahindra.

As Head of Marketing at Škoda Auto India, Jha was responsible for brand and product strategy, communications, media, digital, customer experience, retail marketing and events. He has been with Škoda since 2008, including 3 years at the headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, as an International Marketing Consultant, responsible for brand stewardship and consulting with markets in Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, Africa and Northern Europe.

Last year in September, Petr Solc, took over as the director of sales and marketing. Solc joined from Skoda Russia, where he was the brand director.


