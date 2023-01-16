T. Gangadhar joins Quotient Ventures (Tilt) as group CEO and co-founder

Mumbai based brand and communications group, Quotient Ventures on Monday announced the appointment T. Gangadhar, popularly known as Gangs in the advertising circle, as its group CEO and co-founder. The appointment is effective 1 February, 2023. He will jointly lead and manage the Group with Shriram Iyer & Rajiv Chatterjee.

Gangadhar joins Quotient Ventures from GroupM/WPP where he last served as Asia Pacific CEO for its media agency Essence. Prior to WPP, he has worked with Sony Pictures Networks, Lowe Lintas and DDB Mudra.

Joseph George (Joe), founder and group chairman & CEO, says “Gangs’ experience and competency across organizational leadership (India & APAC), P&L management, advertising (strategic planning and account management), marketing, media, content, digital and data are just what the Group requires hereon in its growth ambitions across Tilt Brand Solutions, Vector Brand Solutions and StudioQ.”

To be sure, Quotient Ventures is a marketing services group offering strategic, creative, digital and production solutions across formats and platforms for brands. The group comprises of brand and communications consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions and digital agency Vector Brand Solutions, and video and content production unit StudioQ. Some of its key clients over the last4.5 years include Bank of Baroda, Blinkit, Dream11, Duroflex, Flipkart, Fossil, GoDaddy, Google, Groww, GSK, JustDial, Kenko, Licious, Livspace among others.

George adds that in spite of the Covid disruption hitting us just 18 months after the company’s launch, they had a good run so far.

“And so, we are in an exciting position where there is enough to be built upon, but also a lot to be built anew. And between Gangs, Shriram and Rajiv, we have just the right leadership team with the right interests, the right experience, the right attitude and the right competencies to lead us on this journey ahead,” he adds.

Talking about the new role, Gangs says, “I have tremendous admiration and respect for what Joe, Shriram and Rajiv have built in such a short period of time. Rarely does one get the opportunity to lead an organization that has so much going for it, yet is hungry to do better. I am excited about the prospect of deploying the full-brained-thinking philosophy, and further consolidating the Group’s position as a premier destination for brands and businesses owners”.

Apart from being a seasoned, growth-oriented professional, has been one of the most vocal voices for diversity, inclusion and equality (DEI) in the Asia Pacific region.