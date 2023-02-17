Susan Wojcicki steps down as YouTube’s CEO; Neal Mohan takes over

YouTube’s chief executive officer Susan Wojcicki has quit. In an internal email, Wojcicki revealed that she will be focusing on family, health and personal projects that she is passionate about. "Today, after nearly 25 years here, I've decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about," she wrote in the email to YouTube employees.

Neal Mohan will now head Google’s video sharing company. Since 2015, Mohan has been the chief product officer, and has looked after YouTube products, user experience, trust and safety on a global level. He has managed creation and enforcement of platform policies, and has been accountable for overall business success and growth of YouTube.

Mohan is armed with an experience of more than two decades and has worked across Accenture, DoubleClick, Microsoft, MMA Global, Google, 23andMe and Stitch Fix.

Mohan is a graduate in electrical engineering from Stanford University, and holds a masters in business administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.