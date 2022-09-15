Sumanto Chattopadhyay to retire from 82.5 Communications

Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman & chief creative officer of 82.5 Communications, will be retiring later this month, after having been with the Ogilvy Group for 30 years stated a statement from the advertising firm. He started his journey with Ogilvy and went on to set up its specialist agency, 82.5 Communications in 2019.

Ogilvy says that Anuraag Khandelwal and Mayur Varma will take on the creative leadership role as joint chief creative officers, 82.5 Communications India. Both are a part of the 82.5 founding team.

Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India, Ogilvy says, “Sumanto Chattopadhyay has spent 30 glorious years with Ogilvy and 82.5 and retires after a well-played, long innings. Sumanto leaves with blessings and good wishes from all of us at Ogilvy and 82.5. I’m delighted to announce the appointment of two new CCOs who will work together to keep 82.5 shining. Mayur Varma and Anuraag Khandelwal are experienced and Ogilvy-trained creative stars who have international and national recognition for their phenomenal creative work over the years.”

On his retirement, Chattopadhyay says, “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the adventure called Ogilvy, including its 82.5 chapter. Now it’s time for me to seek new adventures. It’s good to know that I pass the baton to capable hands. Mayur has grown up under me in Ogilvy Kolkata, then Mumbai and finally at 82.5. It's wonderful to see him come into his own. Anuraag is a fabulous creative person who has done 82.5 proud with his work and will, no doubt, shine brighter now. Kapil, my co-chairman, is a man for all seasons. With this leadership, the agency has a great future.”

Chattopadhyay helped launch 82.5 Communications in 2019. Earlier, he was the executive creative director, South Asia, Ogilvy. He has built brands such as Dove, Pond’s and Star Plus. He has relaunched UTI Bank as Axis Bank and helped launch brands like Pro Kabaddi, Maharashtra Tourism and The Economist. This, while helping build the Mumbai, Kolkata and Colombo offices of Ogilvy. He works on both traditional and digital ads. Chattopadhyay has won advertising awards at Cannes, the Clios, the One Show, the London Festival, the Abbies and Kyoorius.