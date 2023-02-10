Spencer's Retail Devendra Chawla joins Green Cell Mobility as CEO

Devendra Chawla has joined Eversource Capital-promoted shared electric mobility player GreenCell Mobility as CEO. He will report to the company's board. Chawla took to LinkedIn to make the official announcement.

In his post, he said, “Excited to join the electrifying world of electric mobility as the newest member of the GreenCell Mobility team (promoted by Eversource Capital, an equal joint venture between Everstone Group and Lightsource BP). I believe that sustainable travel is not just a need but a responsibility, not only for the benefit of our country but for the well-being of our one and only Mother Earth.”

“As a society, we must change our habits and prioritize eco-friendliness in our daily lives. And at GreenCell Mobility, we aim to be the catalyst for this much-needed change. Our focus will be on providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that are accessible and affordable for all,” he added.

Green Cell Mobility is implementing around 1,500 electric buses in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, New Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh, of which more than 700 e-buses are operational across 23 cities.