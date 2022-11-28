comScore

Short video platform Josh’s country manager Rubeena Singh quits

Prior to this, Singh was the chief executive officer of Dentsu Group-owned digital-first media agency iProspect, where she spent four years.

Rubeena Singh started her career at Star TV and spent a large part of her career at Network18. There she spearheaded the launch of CNBC Awaaz, Forbes India and Moneycontrol

Josh’s country manager Rubeena Singh has quit the homegrown short video platform. She joined the company in October 2021. Prior to this Singh was the chief executive officer of Dentsu Group-owned digital-first media agency iProspect, where she spent four years. She has over two decades of experience across media including digital, print and broadcast. Singh started her career at Star TV and spent a large part of her career at Network18. There she spearheaded the launch of CNBC Awaaz, Forbes India and Moneycontrol.

VerSe Innovation launched Josh in 2020, right after TikTok exited the country following the government's ban on Chinese apps. Josh competes with several big players, including homegrown apps. VerSe Innovation, which also owns DailyHunt, GolBol, this year entered the world of Web 3.0 and to enable local, vernacular content creators monetise in the realm of metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Blockchain and more.

Tier-2 and other smaller towns account for about 60 percent-65 percent of the short-form video market in India, according to a RedSeer report that pegged its size at USD 215 million.

When Singh had joined Josh in October last year, Singh set herself the task of ensuring that Josh touched USD 100 billion in a span of three years. As per a report, she was quoted as saying, “That is the lofty goal I am setting for myself and our team. I always believe in setting audacious goals, only then you work towards them. It drives me better. It is okay if you don't reach them. But at least you will do much better than setting a goal which is far too realistic.”


