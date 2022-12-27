ShareChat’s chief commercial officer Ajit Varghese steps down

Ajit Varghese, the chief commercial officer of the social media app ShareChat, has quit. He took to LinkedIn to announce his departure. “As we near the end of 2022, wanted to share with all of you that I am stepping down from ShareChat as the chief commercial officer. An excellent 2 year stint with immense learning, 7X growth, setting up/ expanding revenue, marketing and partnership team by 10X, working collaboratively with a great young cross functional team in content, product and tech vertical, 1000+ advertisers on the platform, the confidence from founders to dream big and play long term, opportunity and patience from clients and agencies to work closely to establish new ecosystem of being no.1 player in the “short video space” (esp post the TikTok ban in India), leverage space of “language audience” of India and creating a new space of “mass market influencer marketing”,” he wrote.