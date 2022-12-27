comScore

ShareChat’s chief commercial officer Ajit Varghese steps down

Prior to this, Ajit Varghese was the global president of WPP-owned media agency Wavemaker.

Dec 27, 2022
Varghese has more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale business transformations and building diverse and successful businesses in the media, creative, digital, data, content, sports, and performance industries.

Ajit Varghese, the chief commercial officer of the social media app ShareChat, has quit. He took to LinkedIn to announce his departure. “As we near the end of 2022, wanted to share with all of you that I am stepping down from ShareChat as the chief commercial officer. An excellent 2 year stint with immense learning, 7X growth, setting up/ expanding revenue, marketing and partnership team by 10X, working collaboratively with a great young cross functional team in content, product and tech vertical, 1000+ advertisers on the platform, the confidence from founders to dream big and play long term, opportunity and patience from clients and agencies to work closely to establish new ecosystem of being no.1 player in the “short video space” (esp post the TikTok ban in India), leverage space of “language audience” of India and creating a new space of “mass market influencer marketing”,” he wrote.

Varghese joined the company in December 2020. He was in charge of the platform’s revenue efforts along with content partnerships. Prior to joining ShareChat, Varghese was the global president of the WPP-owned media agency Wavemaker. He has more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale business transformations and building diverse and successful businesses in the media, creative, digital, data, content, sports, and performance industries.

This development comes less than a month after ShareChat's parent company Mohalla Tech shut down fantasy sports vertical Jeet11 and laid off approximately 115 employees.


