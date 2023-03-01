ShareChat elevates Mousumi Mishra to head of consumer marketing

ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt. Ltd.), India’s leading multilingual social media platform today announced that Mousumi Mishra would take on the role of leading consumer marketing for ShareChat and Moj.

With over nine years of multi-discipline experience in the media industry, Mousumi was previously leading the content strategy and music partnerships for Moj, where she launched and scaled Moj Live and worked on building the creator ecosystem. Before joining ShareChat, Mousumi worked in various marketing roles at large media conglomerates, including Disney-Star and Zee Entertainment, where she played an instrumental role in launching category-leading brands like Star Bharat, ZEE Picchar & Hotstar and re-branding of Star Plus.

In her new role, Mishra would lead brand strategy and management, social media management, and consumer research for both brands.

Commenting on the elevation, Manohar Singh Charan, CFO, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Mousumi’s outstanding previous stints in various roles within the company and playing active part in scaling of Moj platform gives her a granular understanding of our brands and makes her an incredible fit to steer our consumer marketing efforts. I am confident that with her extensive knowledge and experience she will take both brands to the next level. I am excited to see her take on a larger role at the company, and believe she will produce exceptional results, as she continues to grow with the company.”