Sandhya Devanathan takes over from Ajit Mohan as Meta’s head for India

Devanathan, who is leading the company's gaming vertical for the APAC market, will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023 and will report to Dan Neary, VP, Meta APAC. She will also be a part of the APAC leadership team.

By  MoneycontrolNov 17, 2022 1:31 PM
The appointment comes about a fortnight after the departure of Meta India's country head Ajit Mohan who joined rival Snap. WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India's director of public policy Rajiv Aggarwal have also left the company

By Vikas SN

Facebook parent Meta has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India, the company said on November 17.

The appointment comes about a fortnight after the departure of Meta India's country head Ajit Mohan who joined rival Snap. WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India's director of public policy Rajiv Aggarwal have also left the company.

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships for Facebook India (Meta), is currently leading the company on an interim basis.

Devanathan, who is leading the company's gaming vertical for the Asia Pacific (APAC) market, will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023 and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC. She will be a part of the APAC leadership team, the company said.

“I’m pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta’s continued growth in India.” said Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer, Meta.

(This story first appeared in Moneycontrol)


First Published on Nov 17, 2022 1:31 PM

