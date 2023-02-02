Russell Barrett joins TBWA/India as chief creative experience officer

Russell Barrett has joined TBWA\India as their chief creative experience officer, a position that was newly created for the Indian market by the New York-based advertising agency. Barrett joins the agency from Publicis Groupe's BBH India where he worked for more than twelve years. Prior to that, Barrett held various positions across agencies like Leo Burnett, Ogilvy & Mather, Rediffusion and others. He comes with close to three decades of industry experience.

At TBWA\India, Barrett will be working with the local and global senior management team and will be responsible for driving the agency’s creative vision for their clients.

“I’m very excited to begin this new chapter in my creative journey with folk I know, like, respect and trust,” said Barrett in a press note. “TBWA is a brilliant brand globally with a sharply defined culture of creativity and innovation. The opportunity to create brand experiences rather than just another campaign speaks directly to my own creative ambitions. Through conversations with the TBWA leadership, it is clear we’re chasing the same goals,” he added.

Commenting on Barret's appointment, Sean Donovan, president, TBWA\ Asia said, “India is one of the most dynamic markets in the world. And having a total brand experience approach to marketing has become critical for all brands. With Russell on board, we will be accelerating our collective mission to provide category-defining solutions that defy convention while delivering meaningful business impact.”

Ben Williams, chief creative experience officer, TBWA\Worldwide, added, “A changed world requires a changed approach to creative work. With Russell joining the collective, I look forward to seeing him bring his unique perspective and experience to the table in crafting disruptive work with brand experience at its core.”