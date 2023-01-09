comScore

RS Sodhi ousted as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta takes interim charge

The decision to replace Sodhi was taken at the board meeting of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the farmers' cooperative that operates the Amul brand.

By  Storyboard 18 ||  Jan 9, 2023 7:06 PM
Sodhi, notably, was first appointed at the helm of Amul in 2010. In 2017, he was given an extension for a period of another five years. (Image source: Twitter)

Amul's managing director RS Sodhi, who has been leading the company since 2010, was on January 9 ousted from the top role. The dairy sector cooperative giant has appointed Jayan Mehta as its MD for an interim period.

Sodhi's resignation was confirmed by Shankar Singh Rana, the chairman of Gandhinagar Madhur Dairy. While Mehta will temporarily replace him, a new MD will be announced in the next few months, he added.

Sodhi, notably, was first appointed at the helm of Amul in 2010. In 2017, he was given an extension for a period of another five years.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)


    First Published on Jan 9, 2023 5:33 PM

