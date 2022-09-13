Rajdeepak Das to spearhead Publicis Groupe's new Creative Council for South Asia

Publicis Groupe has launched a Creative Council for South Asia. This Council will channelise capabilities across creative, data, media, and technology to create progressive, modern, purposeful work for the network.

Rajdeepak Das, CEO and CCO of Leo Burnett South Asia, in addition to his current role will be the Chairman of this Creative Council, South Asia. Das will lead the overall creative direction, product, and thinking for the Groupe.

Commenting on the development, Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe said, “At Publicis Groupe, we have a tremendous roster of brands, scaled capabilities across design, experience, data and technology, the finest talent pool and the Power of One. There is no better time than now to bring all these together and partner our clients in building truly Epic Work and Epic Brands. Rajdeepak who apart from being a dynamic and gifted Creative Leader, has been the force behind many famous, iconic campaigns for leading brands and has pivoted Leo Burnett India to top position among creative agencies in the country today; he was but a natural choice for this role.”

Das added, “It’s an honour to lead The Creative Council for Publicis Groupe South Asia. The Council will use the power of brand purpose and new-age creativity to bring positive impact to people’s lives. The Council will help pedigreed brands to collaborate closely with the world-class talent of the Groupe. I can’t wait to get started and look forward to leading a power-packed Council that is going to create next-generation solutions.” Das has led some of the most interesting creative projects and brand campaigns in India, from saving India’s biggest national treasure, the INS Vikrant warship with the help of Bajaj, to being part of ‘Roads That Honk’, the world’s first anti-collusion road management system for Hindustan Petroleum, to creating India’s first micro-financing system. More recently, Das’s work for Whisper ‘Keep Girls In School’ won Leo Burnett India & P&G a Cannes Lions Grand Prix in Sustainable Development Goals. The agency also won the title of ‘Creative Agency Of The Year’ at The One Show Abby Awards, Goafest ’22.

Das has more than 100 international awards to his name such as The One Show, D&AD and Spikes. He was the only creative head featured in the popular Netflix series ‘The Creative Indians Season 4.’