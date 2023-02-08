Prime Video makes Sushant Sreeram country director, India; promotes Gaurav Gandhi to VP, APAC

Prime Video has elevated Gaurav Gandhi from Vice President, India to Vice President, Asia Pacific, an internal memo circulated in the org recently. In his new role Gandhi will lead APAC, incorporating Japan and South East Asia, alongside India. Effective April 2023, he will transition into this new role and will be based out of Singapore. As Gaurav moves to take on this larger responsibility, Sushant Sreeram, currently Director – SVOD Business, will be elevated to the position of Country Director, Prime Video, India.

Gaurav is an industry veteran and joined Amazon in 2018. He’s been leading the overall business for Prime Video in India across SVOD, Marketplace (Prime Video Channels & TVOD) and Sports. Prior to Amazon, Gaurav has worked in companies such as Viacom18, NDTV Imagine and STAR India in various leadership roles. He moved into the video streaming space in 2015, and set up, launched and ran Viacom 18’s streaming service VOOT as his last role prior to joining Amazon.