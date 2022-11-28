Prasoon Joshi becomes Uttarakhand's brand ambassador

The Uttarakhand government has appointed Prasoon Joshi the CEO and CCO of McCann Worldgroup India as the state’s brand ambassador. According to media reports, the state administration has authorised the director general of culture to enter a Memorandum of Understanding with Joshi in this regard. Joshi is a native of Uttarakhand and in November 2022, he was bestowed with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman. He is also the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification.

As an adman, he known for marrying creativity with scale and giving McCann's work in India a distinct cultural edge making it a powerhouse that has the pulse of the market and consumer. Over several years, he has closely worked with brands like Coca-Cola, Mastercard, J&J, Perfetti, Nestle, GM, Metlife, Pears, RB, Dabur, and Britannia, among others.

His socially relevant campaigns like Malnutrition Polio eradication, Women empowerment Ministry of tourism, and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Clean India) have all won accolades and found deep and powerful consumer connect. He was also one of the key architects for the National Election campaign of 2014. Joshi's campaign for HappyDent gum, "The HappyDent Palace," was ranked as one of the "Top 20 Campaigns of the 21st Century" by The Gunn Report.

In addition to his legacy in advertising, Joshi is an award-winning writer who has twice been honored with the prestigious National Award by the President of India. He has authored four books - his first at the age of 17 - and is working on his fifth.