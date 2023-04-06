Pidilite’s CMO Vinay Subramanyam quits: Storyboard18 EXCLUSIVE

Vinay Subramanyam, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries has stepped down from his position. Multiple sources have confirmed to Storyboard18. His next move is expected to be in a food company, said sources close to the development.

Subramanyam comes with an experience of more than two decades having started his career at VIP Industries as an area sales manager. From there, he moved to General Mills as the brand manager, and then Britannia Industries as the product manager. In a span of three years, he held the position of the trade marketing manager.

He also worked with Kellogg Company as the national sales development manager, where he led the sales development and trade marketing function. Among many other things, he also pioneered sales automation for the company.

Subramanyam re-joined Britannia as the category manager of health and vitality, and his last position was vice president - marketing. In December 2021, he left Britannia to join Pidilite as the chief marketing officer. Post his exit, Amit Doshi—who was Lenovo’s director - marketing took up the role.