OYO’s Mayur Hola joins Culinary Brands as chief marketing officer

In his new role at Culinary brands, Mayur Hola will be responsible for product innovation, scale, and growth.

By  Storyboard18Jan 2, 2023 10:06 AM
In his previous stint, Mayur Hola worked on big brands like Coca-Cola, Domino's, TrueCaller, MasterCard, Reckitt, National Geographic etc. ​Hola's skills range across integrated marketing, leadership, creative strategy, brand development and marketing strategy.(Image source: LinkedIn)

Hospitality chain OYO’s senior vice president - global brand Mayur Hola has joined Everstone’s food and beverages platform Culinary Brands. He will be responsible for product innovation, scale, and growth for the brands in the portfolio of Culinary Brands.

Hola is armed with an experience of more than two decades. He has worked with ad agencies like McCann Erickson, Contract Advertising, Grey Worldwide, TBWA, Ogilvy & Mather and Havas. In his previous stint, Hola worked on big brands like Coca-Cola, Domino's, TrueCaller, MasterCard, Reckitt, National Geographic etc. ​Hola's skills range across integrated marketing, leadership, creative strategy, brand development and marketing strategy.

He started his innings at OYO as the AVP - head of brand and rose to the ranks to hold the position of SVP - global brand. Under his leadership, OYO was ranked amongst the top 10 most effective brands. Further, the hospitality chain also was recognised by global benchmarks such as WARC, Jay Chiat & Effies.


First Published on Jan 2, 2023 10:04 AM

