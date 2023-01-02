OYO’s Mayur Hola joins Culinary Brands as chief marketing officer

Hospitality chain OYO’s senior vice president - global brand Mayur Hola has joined Everstone’s food and beverages platform Culinary Brands. He will be responsible for product innovation, scale, and growth for the brands in the portfolio of Culinary Brands.

Hola is armed with an experience of more than two decades. He has worked with ad agencies like McCann Erickson, Contract Advertising, Grey Worldwide, TBWA, Ogilvy & Mather and Havas. In his previous stint, Hola worked on big brands like Coca-Cola, Domino's, TrueCaller, MasterCard, Reckitt, National Geographic etc. ​Hola's skills range across integrated marketing, leadership, creative strategy, brand development and marketing strategy.