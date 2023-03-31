Noise hires Gaurav Mehta as chief marketing officer

Noise, a connected lifestyle tech brand has announced the appointment of Gaurav Mehta as its chief marketing officer to fortify its overall effort to expand as an organisation. Noise has been growing exponentially both in terms of business and workforce, bolstering its leadership position rapidly in the last one year. This appointment is in line with the brand’s strategic step to sustain its profitable growth and cement its position as a market leader.

In his role as chief marketing officer, Mehta will be leading the marketing function through his strategic initiatives. Further, he will also be responsible for devising strategies and overseeing overall marketing efforts that will in turn reinforce strong brand building and revenue growth in the long run. Working alongside the founders, Mehta will identify key marketing opportunities and have responsibilities that range from creative influence to marketing strategies.

Amit Khatri, co-founder, Noise, said, “As we scale up exponentially, our team of experts continues to grow as well. We welcome Gaurav to the Noise family. His rich functional experience and unique blend of business acumen and creativity is just the accelerator we need to venture from here. I am certain that with him joining the leadership team, we are primed for greater milestones.”

Mehta said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the dynamic team at Noise. Noise has established itself as a market leader in the smart wearable industry with an exceptional growth trajectory. With this new journey, I am confident I will put my knowledge and experience towards building a stronger brand connect.”