NIVEA India’s marketing director Ajay Simha moves on

Ajay Simha, marketing director, NIVEA India has quit. Simha was responsible for the brand’s full end-to-end management along with market share delivery offline and e-commerce, driving household penetration, improving brand funnel, driving master brand health and equity, developing and deploying innovations at scale. This was Simha’s second stint with NIVEA.

He posted the news on LinkedIn. In his post, he said, “As the curtains draw on 2022, it also draws on my time at Beiersdorf, NIVEA INDIA; 12y 7mo since I joined this place as an ABM. Basically joined a FMCG ' start-up' back in 2010 (well before this word became popular). Many different assignments, 2 countries of residence, innumerable learnings, tons of fun and interactions with so many colleagues from different cultures, many of them friends for life now.”

He further stated, “While key business and brand KPIs moved North East consistently over these years, what essentially remains for long after, are those fleeting moments where we had tremendous success, some hard falls, challenges that stretched us, opportunities that excited us and conversations and activities that were sheer joy and fun."