Myntra ropes in Sunder Balasubramanian from Coupang as CMO

Sunder Balasubramanian joins Flipkart-owned fashion etailer Myntra as chief marketing officer. He was previously Coupang's head of International marketing.

Balasubramanian said he is looking forward to "diving into the world that integrates tech and fashion, beauty & lifestyle."

In November 2021, Myntra launched live video streaming and live commerce platform M-Live. It aims to facilitate a real-time engagement between consumers and brands by allowing influencers and experts to host live video sessions of product and styling concepts curated by them, on the Myntra app, enabling viewers to shop instantly. The company said that it aims to churn out close to 1,000 hours of live video content per month for deeper consumer engagement.

It believes social commerce is likely to engage about 50% of its monthly active users in the next 3-4 years.

Balasubramanian has almost two decades of experience across the consumer-tech, FMCG and advertising industries. Over this period, he has built proficiency in driving growth agenda, marketing & brand strategy, P&L delivery, new category development, digital marketing, innovation strategy, and team management & leadership.

In his last role at Coupang he managed the marketing launch of Coupang in Taiwan and Japan. Previously at Disney+ Hotstar, he led the brand marketing, content marketing and acquisitions mandate for the subscriptions business. Balasubramanian was the category head at Colgate Palmolive India, responsible for driving the P&L for the $500 million toothpaste business, and leading brand and equity growth.

CXO Moves

In July this year, Achint Setia, who had served as the CXO and head of marketing and social commerce business at Myntra, joined Zalora Group (Singapore) as chief revenue and marketing officer.