Mullen Lintas appoints Ram Jayaraman as CCO

Mullen Lintas, a part of MullenLowe Lintas Group, an advertising marketing communications company, has appointed Ram Jayaraman as the chief creative officer. This appointment comes in the wake of Mullen Lintas’s quest to become a digital-first brand-building company. Jayaraman joins from Meta where he served as the creative strategist for six years.

As per LinkedIn, during his stint at Meta, he conceptualised platform-first ideas across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger for India’s biggest clients and also co-created campaigns with the best creative agencies.

Jayaraman comes with an experience of 22 years where he started off as the senior creative director at JWT India. Here, he took up the responsibility of brands like RIN India (Unilever), Smirnoff, Amit Enterprises and Ahuja Constructions.

Moving on from there, he joined Grey Group as the senior executive creative director, where he took up the mandate of brands like Dell, Britannia (cakes, rusks, breads), 3M (Scotch Brite), Fortis Hospitals, Pigeon Cooking Appliances and ITC (Kitchens of India, B Natural Juices).