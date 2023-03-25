comScore

Brand Makers

Mullen Lintas appoints Ram Jayaraman as CCO

Ram Jayaraman is armed with an experience of 22 years and has been a part of agencies like JWT India and Grey Group where he worked on brands like Rin India (Unilever), Smirnoff, Amit Enterprises, Fortis Hospitals followed by many more.

Mar 25, 2023
As per LinkedIn, at Meta, Ram Jayaraman conceptualised platform-first ideas across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger for India’s biggest clients and also co-created campaigns with the best creative agencies. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Mullen Lintas, a part of MullenLowe Lintas Group, an advertising marketing communications company, has appointed Ram Jayaraman as the chief creative officer. This appointment comes in the wake of Mullen Lintas’s quest to become a digital-first brand-building company. Jayaraman joins from Meta where he served as the creative strategist for six years.

As per LinkedIn, during his stint at Meta, he conceptualised platform-first ideas across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger for India’s biggest clients and also co-created campaigns with the best creative agencies.

Jayaraman comes with an experience of 22 years where he started off as the senior creative director at JWT India. Here, he took up the responsibility of brands like RIN India (Unilever), Smirnoff, Amit Enterprises and Ahuja Constructions.

Moving on from there, he joined Grey Group as the senior executive creative director, where he took up the mandate of brands like Dell, Britannia (cakes, rusks, breads), 3M (Scotch Brite), Fortis Hospitals, Pigeon Cooking Appliances and ITC (Kitchens of India, B Natural Juices).

Last year in November, S Subramanyeswar was promoted to the position of group chief executive officer at MullenLowe Lintas Group India. He continues to also hold the position of chief strategy officer for the MullenLowe APAC region.


Tags
First Published on Mar 25, 2023

