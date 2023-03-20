Mullen Lintas appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s Sharon Picardo as executive director

Mullen Lintas, the creative agency of the MullenLowe Lintas Group, has appointed Sharon Picardo as the executive director and head of Mumbai operations.

Picardo brings in 22 years of experience as a P&L head and brand strategist. She started her career as a management trainee with FCB where she worked for 15 years and her last role was as the general manager.

She has worked with other leading agencies like DDB and L&K Saatchi & Saatchi leading the charge for a wide spectrum of brands. Picardo has also worked with cross-functional teams for brands like Tata Motors, Amul Parle, Big Bazaar, Renault, Diageo, NPCI, ICICI Bank, Bharti AXA, among others.

Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer, Mullen Lintas, said, “Mullen Lintas is one of the youngest creative agency brands in India’s top 10. Building brands using the ‘Challenger’ framework, we have managed to create a quiet revolution in terms of creative reputation and growth. Mumbai being our flagship operation, this is a very coveted role in that sense. In Sharon, we found a perfect leader and team player. She has the right blend of experience, knowledge to be able to lead the fabulously talented Mumbai team, and consolidate and grow the operations of Mullen Lintas, Mumbai.”