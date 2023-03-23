comScore

MS Dhoni backed Garuda Aerospace to be Chennai Super Kings official partner

The drone startup recently raised $22 million in the Series A fund, and the cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a shareholder in the company.

By  Storyboard18Mar 23, 2023 1:07 PM
This partnership marks the first-ever drone partnership for a team. (Image courtesy: Twitter handle - TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni)

Garuda Aerospace, the Indian drone startup has announced a partnership with Chennai Super Kings, one of Indian Premier League’s (IPL) franchises in the world. As a part of the agreement, Garuda Aerospace will be the official drone partner for the 2023 season, marking the first-ever drone partnership for a team.

Garuda Aerospace is the first-ever dual DGCA approved drone startup that manufactures Make in India drones and trains young professionals in the field of drone technology. The startup recently raised $22 million, which is the largest ever Series A fund raise in the drone sector. Former Indian cricket team captain and brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also a shareholder in the company.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and chief executive officer, Garuda Aerospace, said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Chennai Super Kings, one of the most iconic teams in the competition. As a long-time fan of Chennai Super Kings, it is a dream come true for us to partner with the team we love the most. This partnership represents a perfect synergy of two organisations that share a common vision of leveraging technology and innovation to achieve success. Although our company colours are blue, we will bleed yellow this season.”

Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, said, “We are delighted to have Garuda Aerospace as our official drone partner. As a team that considers innovation an important part of our success and growth, we are thrilled to partner with a company like Garuda Aerospace that shares our values and commitment to excellence. Their focus on innovation and youth training align perfectly with our values at Chennai Super Kings."


First Published on Mar 23, 2023 1:07 PM

