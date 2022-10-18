comScore

Mondelez India appoints Nitin Saini as Vice President, Marketing

Nitin Saini takes over from Anil Viswanathan who was promoted as MD of Mondelez Vietnam

Nitin Saini, was Vice President for the Oreo business, Mondelēz International in the United States.

Mondelez India has appointed Nitin Saini as Vice President – Marketing. Saini will be based out of the company’s headquarters in Mumbai and will be responsible for spearheading the marketing initiatives of the company. Prior to this role, he was the Vice President for the Oreo business, Mondelēz International in the United States.

He will be succeeding Anil Viswanathan, who has been elevated as Managing Director, Vietnam, Southeast Asia, Mondelēz International. Saini started his career as a Management Trainee in India and has been a part of the Mondelēz team for 19 years in India, Regional and Global roles across Sales and Marketing. In India he worked in Marketing and Sales teams across different portfolios building experiences across brands, categories and sales verticals. He then moved to a Regional Marketing role in the Asia Pacific Region and got further elevated to a Global role, looking after the iconic Oreo brand where he helped deliver double digit growth for Oreo, with the brand winning ‘Kantar - Brand of the Decade’ award at Cannes.

As the Global Brand director for Oreo, Nitin led Oreo to its best-ever performance across the globe while also crafting the long-term growth strategy for the brand. In his most recent role, Nitin was leading the Oreo portfolio for the US Business unit while being part of the Marketing Leadership team of the BU. Nitin returns to the India business after over 3 years. As VP Marketing for India, Saini will be a part of the Mondelez India Leadership Team and will drive the consolidated Snacking strategy with holistic management of all marketing levers, that included Insights, Analytics, Equity, Innovation and Activation, in line with Mondelez International’s "Local first, but not Local only" approach to business.


