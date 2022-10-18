Mondelez India appoints Nitin Saini as Vice President, Marketing

Mondelez India has appointed Nitin Saini as Vice President – Marketing. Saini will be based out of the company’s headquarters in Mumbai and will be responsible for spearheading the marketing initiatives of the company. Prior to this role, he was the Vice President for the Oreo business, Mondelēz International in the United States.

He will be succeeding Anil Viswanathan, who has been elevated as Managing Director, Vietnam, Southeast Asia, Mondelēz International. Saini started his career as a Management Trainee in India and has been a part of the Mondelēz team for 19 years in India, Regional and Global roles across Sales and Marketing. In India he worked in Marketing and Sales teams across different portfolios building experiences across brands, categories and sales verticals. He then moved to a Regional Marketing role in the Asia Pacific Region and got further elevated to a Global role, looking after the iconic Oreo brand where he helped deliver double digit growth for Oreo, with the brand winning ‘Kantar - Brand of the Decade’ award at Cannes.