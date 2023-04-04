Meta’s Deepa Jatkar joins Wavemaker India as chief growth officer

GroupM owned media agency Wavemaker India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Deepa Jatkar as its chief growth officer. In her new role, she will report to Ajay Gupte, chief executive officer - South Asia and will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

On the appointment, Gupte said, “Deepa is a seasoned media professional with an exceptional understanding of the industry. As chief growth officer, she will help us fast track growth by driving new business and creating avenues for growth amongst our wide spectrum of clients.”

A media veteran, Jatkar comes with over two decades of experience in media and consumer technology. She joins Wavemaker from Meta India, where she was a part of the global sales and marketing team and a key member of the India sales leadership team.

She has worked with the country's largest media agency ecosystem to build strategic growth programs, lead the revenue function, deploy business plans to enhance operational excellence and build capabilities at scale across the partner ecosystem. Jatkar has been an active voice at industry forums to champion the diversity and inclusion agenda for women leaders, and was part of the core team that hosted Meta India’s ‘Agency Women Leadership day’.

Commenting on her new role, Jatkar said, “Wavemaker is building a digital transformation approach across all their businesses and is producing some of the finest data driven work across its key clients. I have really been impressed by their vision and conviction of bringing in positive provocation to the media industry.”