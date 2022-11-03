comScore

Meta India’s head Ajit Mohan moves on

Mohan joined Meta, called Facebook then, in January 2019 as a VP and MD of the India business.

By  Storyboard18Nov 3, 2022 8:04 PM
During Ajit Mohan’s stint at the Meta, Facebook’s house of apps including Instagram and WhatsApp added over 200 million users in India. Prior to this, Mohan was with Star and was instrumental in getting the entertainment conglomerate to launch its streaming service, Hotstar.

Ajit Mohan, the head of Meta in India, has quit. According to a Moneycontrol report, Mohan may join Meta’s rival Snap.

During his stint at the Meta, Facebook’s house of apps including Instagram and WhatsApp added over 200 million users in India. Prior to this, Mohan was with Star and was instrumental in getting the entertainment conglomerate to launch its streaming service, Hotstar.

On his exit, Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of Global Business Group at Meta, said in a statement, “Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company.”

“Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people. We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future,” she added.

This is the second big exit at Meta India this year. In July 2022, Sandeep Bhushan, Meta's lead for Business in India, quit too.


