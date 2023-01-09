comScore

Meta Appoints Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

Purohit will head Meta’s work with India’s largest businesses and the agency ecosystem.

By  Storyboard18 ||  Jan 9, 2023 1:09 PM
Vikas Purohit has been appointed as Meta’s Director of Global Business Group in India. The Global Business Group (GBG) team at Meta connects small businesses from across the globe with Meta solutions, such as Facebook Pages and advertising strategies. The team makes up one of only two sales channels responsible for Meta’s advertising business.

Vikas Purohit has been taken on board to lead the strategy and delivery of the charter that is focused on the country's largest advertisers and agency partners.

Purohit who has worked with companies Tata CLiQ, Amazon, Reliance Brands Limited, Aditya Birla Group and Tommy Hilfiger in various sales and marketing roles will spearhead the company’s strategic relationship with the country’s leading brands and agencies to drive Meta’s revenue growth across key channels in India, as well as partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies.

He will have the company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting to him. He will be reporting to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India.

Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India said, "I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country.”

“Meta is committed to enabling economic opportunities for businesses, and this charter is more important than ever as we navigate global economic headwinds. India’s largest businesses and agencies are playing a crucial role in the country’s expanding digital economy and are building innovative business models that are inspiring marketers globally," he added.


