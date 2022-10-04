Megha Tata, Discovery‘s former MD joins Cosmos Maya as CEO

Animation company Cosmos-Maya has announced the appointment of Megha Tata as its Chief Executive Officer, who will oversee the company’s operations and lead the animation studio into its next phase of growth.

Her appointment comes at the heels of the company’s recent announcement of a USD 50 million investment plan to facilitate growth and expansion in Europe and North America. Tata comes with over three decades of experience in the management of television networks in the media and entertainment industry.

Prior to Cosmos-Maya, Tata was a Managing Director at Discovery Communications India. She has held leadership positions across other eminent broadcasters such as BTVI, HBO, Turner International India, and Star India. At Cosmos-Maya, Tata aims to leverage her wealth of knowledge and decades of expertise to drive the organisation’s next phase of growth.

Tata said in a statement, “I am thrilled to start my new journey with Cosmos-Maya. I have always looked for challenging yet exciting opportunities in my career, and animation is one such sector that poses immense growth potential… I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to create a vigorous growth path for the company.”

Founded by Indian filmmakers Ketan Mehta and Deepa Sahi, Cosmos-Maya is a Singapore and India-based animation company that produces 2D and 3D animated content. Singapore-based NewQuest Capital Partners, Asia’s leading secondary-focused Private Equity firm, acquired a controlling stake in Cosmos-Maya in 2021.