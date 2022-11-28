comScore

Brand Makers

Meet Jayanti Chauhan, Bisleri owner's daughter, who refused to run the Rs 7,000 crore business

Jayanti Chauhan or JRC as she is popularly called, embarked on her Bisleri journey when she was 24, under the guidance of her father and Bisleri International's owner Ramesh Chauhan.

By  Ankita Sengupta | MoneycontrolNov 28, 2022 6:37 AM
Meet Jayanti Chauhan, Bisleri owner's daughter, who refused to run the Rs 7,000 crore business
Jayanti Chauhan, daughter of Bisleri International owner Ramesh Chauhan (Image source - Twitter)

Bisleri, one of India's oldest bottled mineral water companies, is likely to have a new owner soon as its chairman Ramesh Chauhan has announced his decision to sell the Rs 7,000 crore business.

On 24 November, the veteran industrialist revealed that he is scouting for a buyer for his packaged water business Bisleri International, and is in talks with several players, including Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

When asked about the reasons for the sale of Bisleri, the 82-year-old business leader said someone had to handle it since his daughter Jayanti is not interested in taking over it.

While Ramesh Chauhan did not reveal further details, here's what we know about Bisleri's vice-chairperson Jayanti Chauhan or JRC as she is popularly called.

1.) Jayanti Chauhan spent most of her childhood in Delhi, Bombay, and New York City.

2.) She has studied product development at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, Fashion Styling at the Istituto Marangoni Milano, and Fashion Styling and Photography at London College of Fashion.

3.) JRC embarked on her Bisleri journey at the age of 24, under the guidance of her father.

4.) She took charge of the Delhi office, where she started off at grass root level, and also took up the challenge of renovating the factory and bringing about automation of various processes.

5.) Jayanti Chauhan has also restructured departments such as HR, sales, and marketing, so as to build stronger teams.

Read more: Ramesh Chauhan: The entrepreneur who knows when to get in and get out of a business

6.) According to Bisleri's website, with extensive global exposure and cross-category experience, Jayanti Chauhan took charge of the Mumbai office in 2011.

7.) Jayanti Chauhan has been working on new product development, and has been aggressively involved in streamlining the operations for Bisleri Mineral Water, Vedica Natural Mineral Water from the Himalayas (the Luxury Segment), Fizzy Fruit Drinks and Bisleri Hand Purifier.


Tags
First Published on Nov 28, 2022 6:37 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: The tale of two Bobs at Disney; L’Oreal India’s new MD

CXO Moves: The tale of two Bobs at Disney; L’Oreal India’s new MD

Brand Makers

My audience and community will be important to help Saaki grow: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

My audience and community will be important to help Saaki grow: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Brand Makers

BYJU'S Atit Mehta on the Messi and FIFA World Cup sponsorship

BYJU'S Atit Mehta on the Messi and FIFA World Cup sponsorship

Brand Makers

Ramesh Chauhan: A businessman with an impeccable sense of time

Ramesh Chauhan: A businessman with an impeccable sense of time

Brand Makers

Godrej Tyson Foods’ CEO Abhay Parnerkar on the importance of market visits, sampling and consumer research

Godrej Tyson Foods’ CEO Abhay Parnerkar on the importance of market visits, sampling and consumer research

Brand Makers

Aqilliz appoints Vivek Mishra as chief product officer

Aqilliz appoints Vivek Mishra as chief product officer

Brand Makers

Sports sponsorship is an investment not an expense, HCLSoftware Dario Debarbieri

Sports sponsorship is an investment not an expense, HCLSoftware Dario Debarbieri