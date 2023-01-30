Mast & Meh: Adidas Originals, DhanHQ, Stoa, Sleepwell, Greenlam

Advertisements have always been a great way for brands to market their products and services. However, it has always been a hit or miss situation. Not all brands come up with great advertisements. Some have positive lasting impacts and some we would just love to forget. Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews filter through the past weeks ads, letting you know which ones were the best and which ones weren’t quite up to mark. We provide you with completely unbiased and unfiltered opinions that are fun to read and paint a clear picture. Read on to find out which ads were in our professional opinions, MAST and which were MEH in this week’s Mast & Meh.

MAST

Brand - Greenlam Industries

The brand taps into the emotions of concern, empathy and innocence which makes this campaign stand out. The child protagonist Suganaa realises that trees could soon be extinct and her father’s job as a carpenter would thus, be affected. What follows next is very heart-warming. The ad talks about the present poor condition of the environment, which does make you ponder in what way we too can be like Suganaa. Definitely scores a Mast in our books.

MEH

Brand - Blue Tribe

The spot is quite beautiful and has a calming effect through the background music which works in sync with the supporting visual. The ad could have easily scored a Mast if the concluding part stressed more on the benefits of plant based meat, spoke more of the brand and did justice to the presence of the star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who seemed to be silently eating like there's no tomorrow. A dull turn on the right path.

MAST

Brand - DhanHQ

Agency - Spring Marketing Capital

Thursday's are sacrosanct for traders as their trades expire on the day. This fact was the base of the new campaign for online stock trading platform DhanHQ. The spot features a trader who receives a call from the love of his life who is moving cities. She wishes to meet him one last time but on a Thursday. The ending is funnily unsurprising with the trader choosing the markets over love! A highly relatable ad for a platform that is targeting traders in the country. A 100 percent recommended Mast watch.

MEH

Brand - Adidas Originals

Agency - Errikos and House of Pixels

The key idea of Adidas Originals’ new campaign is that the price of originality is the disruption of old codes. However, in the ad this deeper insight is merely reflected by the endorser (Ranveer Singh) drinking coffee in a champagne glass, being hyper pop in a jazz place and sporting glitter sweatpants instead of matte clothing. This campaign could have been done in a more insightful manner. Perhaps brands should start focusing more on their offerings rather than the celebrity endorsing them.

MAST

Brand – Stoa

Degree or no degree? That is the question. It has always been a belief that having a degree from a reputed institution is a half way journey to a good career prospect. Is that entirely true though? That is the perennial debate in the corporate world. Online B-school start-up, Stoa’s recent ad is a clever play on words. A doctor informs the patient’s family that the latter has suffered second degree burns. Unexpectedly, the family erupts into celebration as the patient has received a ‘second degree.’ The ad is a great satire that’s plays well to an old Indian stereotype. This one sailed itself to the MAST shore.

MAST

Brand - Sleepwell

Agency - Sideways