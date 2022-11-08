Marico appoints Somasree Bose Awasthi as chief marketing officer

Homegrown consumer goods company, Marico, has hired Somasree Bose Awasthi as its new chief marketing officer. She will be an executive committee member of the company too. Marico announced the news on LinkedIn.

In the post, the company stated, "We are delighted to welcome Somasree Bose Awasthi to Marico. She comes with over nineteen years of experience across consumer products and FMCG Industry. We are confident that with her wealth of experience, she will contribute significantly to take Marico to greater heights."