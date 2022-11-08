comScore

Marico appoints Somasree Bose Awasthi as chief marketing officer

Prior to this, Awasthi worked at Godrej in various capacities for over 18 years.

Nov 8, 2022
Prior to this, Somasree Bose Awasthi was the chief marketing officer at Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL)

Homegrown consumer goods company, Marico, has hired Somasree Bose Awasthi as its new chief marketing officer. She will be an executive committee member of the company too. Marico announced the news on LinkedIn.

In the post, the company stated, "We are delighted to welcome Somasree Bose Awasthi to Marico. She comes with over nineteen years of experience across consumer products and FMCG Industry. We are confident that with her wealth of experience, she will contribute significantly to take Marico to greater heights."

Prior to this, Awasthi was the chief marketing officer at Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL). She took this position in October 2021. Awasthi has worked at Godrej in various capacities for over 18 years.


First Published on Nov 8, 2022

