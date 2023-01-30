comScore

Manu Jain quits Xiaomi group after 9-year stint

Manu Jain had earlier served as the India managing director for Xiaomi, and since 2017, he was the company's global vice president.

By  MoneycontrolJan 30, 2023 9:15 PM
After joining Xiaomi in 2014, Jain had served in multiple roles. He was the smartphone brand's India region managing director for three years, from 2014 to 2017, and was subsequently appointed as the company's president for Indian subcontinent region. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Manu Kumar Jain on January 30 announced his exit from the Xiaomi group, after being it associated with it for over nine years. In a statement shared on social media, Jain said he would be "taking some time off" before moving towards the "next professional challenge".

"These last nine years were truly phenomenal and I will forever cherish the love and support I have received from fans, partners, team members and friends. I am lucky to have experienced something so special that it makes saying this goodbye very hard," Jain said.

Within three years of his tenure with Xiaomi, the company "became the no. 1 smartphone brand in India", Jain's statement noted. "Soon 100 percent of our smartphones and smart TVs were being made-in-India...Our expanding scale of operations helped generate more than 50,000 jobs in India," the outgoing top Xiaomi executive added.

"After building a strong team and business, I wished to help other markets with our learnings. With this intention, I moved abroad —1.5 years ago (in July 2021), and subsequently joined the Xiaomi International team. I am proud of the strong India leadership team that continues to work independently and tirelessly," he further said.

Jain was presently serving as the global vice president of Xiaomi.

Jain, while not clearly specifying his future plans, revealed that he would be involved in the Indian startup ecosystem. He had co-founded fashion e-commerce portal Jabong in 2013.

"Over the next few months, I will take some time-off, before taking up my next professional challenge. I am a builder at heart and would love to build something new, ideally in a new industry. I am proud of having been a small part of the ever growing startup community, twice. I hope to return to it with another fulfilling challenge," Jain said.


First Published on Jan 30, 2023 9:15 PM

