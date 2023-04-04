comScore

Manas Lahiri appointed Famous Innovations’ COO

He joins the agency from Havas Group India where he was serving as the managing director (MD).

By  Storyboard18Apr 4, 2023 12:26 PM
With over 21 years of experience in marketing and advertising, Lahiri expertise lie in harnessing data and analysis to shape strategy for the companies. He has held senior positions at various renowned agencies and brands, including Samsung, Motorola, McCann, Ogilvy, Havas Worldwide, and more.

Independent creative agency Famous Innovations on Tuesday announced the appointment of Manas Lahiri as chief operating officer (COO) effective immediately. He joins the agency from Havas Group India where he was serving as the managing director (MD).

Raj Kamble, founder and CCO of Famous Innovations says that Lahiri has an impressive track record of developing businesses and building happy teams.

“We believe that the human factor is crucial in an industry that is constantly evolving with new technologies. With Manas' strategic vision and deep understanding of brands, I am confident that he will help us further elevate our work and deliver exceptional results for our clients,” he adds.

Speaking about his new role, Lahiri says, "The agency's focus on culture, design, and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for activating omnichannel growth for companies. I'm looking forward to working with the team to drive the agency's growth and success."

Mumbai-headquartered agency Famous Innovations operates offices in Delhi and Bengaluru. Its client list includes brands such as Haier, Titan, Times Group, Unilever, Van Heusen, Platinum Jewelry, Pernod Ricard and AB InBev among others.


First Published on Apr 4, 2023 12:26 PM

