Manas Lahiri appointed Famous Innovations’ COO

Independent creative agency Famous Innovations on Tuesday announced the appointment of Manas Lahiri as chief operating officer (COO) effective immediately. He joins the agency from Havas Group India where he was serving as the managing director (MD).

Raj Kamble, founder and CCO of Famous Innovations says that Lahiri has an impressive track record of developing businesses and building happy teams.

“We believe that the human factor is crucial in an industry that is constantly evolving with new technologies. With Manas' strategic vision and deep understanding of brands, I am confident that he will help us further elevate our work and deliver exceptional results for our clients,” he adds.

With over 21 years of experience in marketing and advertising, Lahiri expertise lie in harnessing data and analysis to shape strategy for the companies. He has held senior positions at various renowned agencies and brands, including Samsung, Motorola, McCann, Ogilvy, Havas Worldwide, and more.

Speaking about his new role, Lahiri says, "The agency's focus on culture, design, and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for activating omnichannel growth for companies. I'm looking forward to working with the team to drive the agency's growth and success."