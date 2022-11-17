Meesho’s VP and brand head Lucky Saini quits the e-commerce firm

Lucky Saini has resigned from e-commerce firm Meesho. He was serving the organisation as the vice president and head of brand. Saini joined Meesho in June 2021. His mandate at the company was to lead the team in charge of planning, executing, and growing the strategy, experience, and voice of the brand. He was responsible for developing and supervising advertisements that promote the company's vision through media planning, creative development.

His next move is still unknown.

Prior to joining Meesho, Saini was working with edtech platform Vedantu as the head of brand marketing for over eleven months. There he led a team that managed research, media, creative, PR and brand communication.

Saini is a marketing leader and a brand strategy professional with over 12 years of experience. He brings in-depth and insightful experience across brands such as Ogilvy & Mather, Flipkart, Vedantu, Dentsu, Manipal Education, and Star TV.