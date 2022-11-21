L’Oréal appoints Aseem Kaushik as India MD, Amit Jain retires

L’Oréal on Monday announced the appointment of Aseem Kaushik as managing director for India. He succeeds Amit Jain who has decided to retire this year-end. Jain will continue his association and assume the role of chairman for L’Oréal India to build on key stakeholder relationships in India. Kaushik has been with L’Oréal for 27 years and held many leadership positions within the Group. He started his career in 1995 in the Consumer Products Division of India to set up and expand field operations. He then took on several leadership roles in the Professional Products Division (PPD) and was instrumental in creating the modern salon industry in India and building a successful sustainable business model with partners.

Most recently, he led international teams in PPD; first in Asia Pacific (APAC) and then in South Asia Pacific Middle East North Africa (SAPMENA) zone, driving an ambitious online and offline transformation agenda for the professional hair industry of the future. “Amit leaves a strong legacy to follow. India is the next big frontier for the L’Oréal Group, and I am looking forward to bringing the best of beauty and consumer experiences in a new connected world. I’m excited to join a team of very talented people and keep creating positive impact on the broader community,” says Kaushik, country manager designate.

Jain, who will be retiring as India MD, joined L’Oréal India in June 2018 as country managing director with 30 years of rich experience with renowned companies like ICI, Coca-Cola, Viacom, and Akzo Nobel, where he held strategic leadership roles across the globe. During his over four-year long tenure at L’Oréal, the company, in a statement, says that he doubled the growth of the company and took it to a position of strength, notably building strong local leadership and evolving new digital capabilities to accelerate e-commerce.

About his successor, Jain, says, “Aseem was one of the pioneers who set up new businesses and paved the foundation of growth for L’Oréal in India today. I am delighted to welcome him back following his assignments abroad and pass on the reigns to him. He is a born entrepreneur, and his transformative leadership will help take L’Oréal India to new heights.”