L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Pallavi Nayak as EVP - Strategy

Publicis Groupe’s L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has announced the appointment of Pallavi Nayak as executive vice president – strategy. Her appointment comes as part of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi's ongoing expansion and investment in its planning and strategy capabilities.

In her role, Nayak will partner with clients to solve their business growth and marketing challenges, ground upwards. This will be followed by co-creating effective creative work by leveraging the Publicis Power of One to meet, impacting and persuading the consumer across his or her decision journey.

Nayak joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi from the design thinking agency DY Works where she held the position of senior vice president – business design. She is armed with over 20 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, and has worked with some of the top agencies across India and South Asia. This includes Happy Creative Services, DY Works, Ogilvy, Contract Advertising and Lowe Lintas. Nayak, who has a background in strategic planning and brand management, has developed and executed campaigns for a diverse range of clients which includes HUL, Titan, Godrej, ITC, Tata Sky, Pidilite, Ola, Asian Paints, Mondelez and Vodafone among others.

Snehasis Bose, chief strategy officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “Pallavi’s passion for going deeper into the consumer psyche, her understanding of why and what of culture and clarity of strategic thinking sets her apart as a professional. Her inherent collaborative spirit, infectious energy and lightness of being set her apart as a person. With this fortuitous combination, we look forward to Pallavi helping us accelerate our journey to deliver amazing growth solutions for clients.”