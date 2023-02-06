comScore

Brand Makers

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Hindol Purkayastha as business head and executive vice-president

Hindol comes with over two decades of experience and his last stint was at Dentsu Creative as the executive-vice president.

By  Storyboard18Feb 6, 2023 12:04 PM
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Hindol Purkayastha as business head and executive vice-president
Purkayastha joins the agency from Dentsu Creative where he last served as an executive vice-president. He has spent over two decades with agencies such as Lowe, BBDO, and Publicis Capital

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi strengthened its leadership team by appointing Hindol Purkayastha as the business head and executive vice-president.

He will lead L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s North and East operations and will be based out of Gurugram. He will report to Paritosh Srivastava, the agency’s chief executive officer. Purkayastha joins the agency from Dentsu Creative where he last served as an executive vice-president. He has spent over two decades with agencies such as Lowe, BBDO, and Publicis Capital. He has been part of the growth story of various brands, guided their digital strategies, and leveraged media powerfully and innovatively for the right brand outcomes.

Srivastava said, “We have expanded our footprint in North and East and many reputed brands have trusted us with their mandates in the last few years. Hindol comes with vast experience and cultural understanding of the region, which will help take LKSS to even greater heights. I’m sure our clients and teams will benefit hugely from his rich knowledge of managing some of the biggest brands in the NCR. It’s like a homecoming for him to the Groupe and we wish him the very best in this journey.” Speaking of his appointment, Purkayastha said, “I am excited to be joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. The agency is growing at a tremendous pace with big business wins, versatile talent, and exciting work across different marketing disciplines. I look forward to creating a legacy of powerful work that benefits our clients and powerfully connects with consumers. And in the process, create new benchmarks of creative excellence in these regions by collaboration and working cohesively with the integrated teams.”


Tags
First Published on Feb 6, 2023 10:56 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Zoo Media’s FoxyMoron appoints Vivek Das as chief executive officer

Zoo Media’s FoxyMoron appoints Vivek Das as chief executive officer

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Manu Kumar Jain quits Xiaomi, Russell Barrett joins TBWA\India; Exec crossings at Wavemaker, Famous, Sideways, mCaffeine and more

CXO Moves: Manu Kumar Jain quits Xiaomi, Russell Barrett joins TBWA\India; Exec crossings at Wavemaker, Famous, Sideways, mCaffeine and more

Brand Makers

Britannia’s CMO Amit Doshi: Think like digital natives, don't bifurcate consumers between ‘digital’ and ‘non-digital’

Britannia’s CMO Amit Doshi: Think like digital natives, don't bifurcate consumers between ‘digital’ and ‘non-digital’

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin

Bookstrapping: The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin

Brand Makers

Russell Barrett joins TBWA/India as chief creative experience officer

Russell Barrett joins TBWA/India as chief creative experience officer

Brand Makers

Budget 2023: FM announces reduction in customs duty; smartphones, TV sets to get cheaper

Budget 2023: FM announces reduction in customs duty; smartphones, TV sets to get cheaper

Brand Makers

Anupam Mittal: Founder, Shark, reel superhero, King of Bling, influencer, creator

Anupam Mittal: Founder, Shark, reel superhero, King of Bling, influencer, creator