KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as chief marketing officer

KidZania India, one of the fastest-growing entertainment brands in the country, appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as chief marketing officer.

Dhamdhere, who has been working as head of marketing operations at Nexus Malls for over the last five years, brings to the board his two decades of experience. He is a specialist in development and management of brands and has led the rebranding of several national brands including the rebranding of the Piramal Group and Nexus Malls.

“We are pleased that Rahul Dhamdhere has accepted the position of chief marketing officer at KidZania India. He has a broad and quite unique experience in branding, marketing & communications which we believe will be very valuable for our company,” said Mahendra Gambhir, director of KidZania India.

Commenting on his appointment Dhamdhere said, “It is an incredible privilege to join KidZania India as CMO and I look forward to bringing my industry experience for the company to grow at an even better and faster speed and add more value in the long run.”