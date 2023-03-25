comScore

Kellogg India’s Sumit Mathur joins Paytm as CMO

From FMCG to fintech, Paytm's new CMO Sumit Mathur started his career at Unilever as an area sales manager.

Previously, Sumit Mathur was the CMO at Kellogg India and led the overall category strategy/vision and business P&L as part of the South Asia Leadership team for five and a half years. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Sumit Mathur has joined homegrown fintech major Paytm as the Softbank-backed company's chief marketing officer. Mathur said about his move, “Nothing’s more exciting for a marketeer than the opportunity to literally touch the lives of every Indian and every merchant. Super excited to kickstart my own journey with Paytm....” Previously, he was the CMO at Kellogg India and led the overall Category strategy and vision and business P&L as part of the South Asia Leadership Team.

Mathur has over two decades of experience, having started his career as area sales manager at FMCG juggernaut Unilever. In a span of 14 years, he held various roles in different capacities at the company where his last position was as the general manager for the ice cream division. Mathur is also a member of the Consumer Complaints Council at The Advertising Standards Council of India.

Going from FMCG to food to fintech, when he quit Kellogg India Mathur shared some of his learnings that included lessons on building a great team and not taking work or life too seriously.

"Build a great team and they will move mountains. Building a great team is like moving a mountain. Getting the right people on board, building capabilities & inspiring is a 24*7 job," he said.


